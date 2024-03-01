Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other reports. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

LCID opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,780,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lucid Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

