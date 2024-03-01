Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $467.09 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.