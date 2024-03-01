Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,405,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,206 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.