MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

MGNX stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $827,498. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

