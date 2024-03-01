Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MGA opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.