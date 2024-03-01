Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MX. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.85. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 440,416 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

