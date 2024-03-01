Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Magnite stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

