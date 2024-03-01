Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 195,467 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $10,427,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 906,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

