Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

