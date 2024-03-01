ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $72.14 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

