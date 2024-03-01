Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marqeta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Finally, Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $137,389,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

