Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,965,000 after buying an additional 1,890,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

