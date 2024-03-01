Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $83.00 at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.66 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of -109.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

