MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 7,110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 354,163 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of MasTec worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

