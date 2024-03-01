Matthew Pratt Sells 27,430 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.28), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($227,191.65).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.12) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.48. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.78, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($8.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.16) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.59) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.40 ($7.64).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

