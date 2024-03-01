Matthew Pratt Sells 27,430 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.28), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($227,191.65).
Redrow Stock Performance
Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.12) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.48. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.78, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($8.88).
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDW
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.