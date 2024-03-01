McPherson’s Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MCP)

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
McPherson’s Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.
McPherson’s Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McPherson’s
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.