MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MDA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.46.
In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
