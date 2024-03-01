MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE:MAX opened at $20.75 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 229,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 467,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 217,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

