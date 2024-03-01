Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

