Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance
Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.