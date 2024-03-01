Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.83 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

