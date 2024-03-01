MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0 %

MELI opened at $1,595.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,671.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,476.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 34.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.