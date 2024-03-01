Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

