Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.