Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Outperform”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,027,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.