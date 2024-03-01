Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRSN. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 813,767 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

