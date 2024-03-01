Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MRSN
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 12.2 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics
In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 813,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.