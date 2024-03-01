Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,029,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 813,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.