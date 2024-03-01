Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRSN. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,870,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
