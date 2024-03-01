Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRSN. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,698,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,870,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.