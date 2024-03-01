Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TIGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

