Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

