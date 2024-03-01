Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Moderna from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $92.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Moderna by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 239,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

