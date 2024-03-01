Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $720.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $648.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.