Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

