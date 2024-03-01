MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.71% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 1.30.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

