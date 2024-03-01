Morgan Stanley Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $7.50

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

PLTK stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 488,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,882.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 250,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 59,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

