Morgan Stanley Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $66.67

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $66.67 in a research note released on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer's stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $58.33 to $61.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,297,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,297,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,139,220 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,949,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,549,975. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

