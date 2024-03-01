Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,771,218.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,859,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,336,058.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $298.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $301.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.49.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.