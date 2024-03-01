Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE FMS opened at $19.21 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

