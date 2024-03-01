Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

Linde stock opened at $448.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.38. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

