Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

