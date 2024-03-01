MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,809 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,680,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,680,309.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,419 shares of company stock worth $5,278,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

