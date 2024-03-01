MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,139 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $5.81 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523 in the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

