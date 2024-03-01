MQS Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 135.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.32 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

