MQS Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after buying an additional 773,830 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $4,545,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 358.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 914,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 714,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

