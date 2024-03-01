MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

