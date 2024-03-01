Multibit Trading Up 55.2% Over Last Week (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Multibit has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Multibit has a market cap of $130.97 million and $20.32 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multibit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multibit Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.1337489 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $22,033,559.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multibit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multibit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.