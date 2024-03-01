Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 578 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $61.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

