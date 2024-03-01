Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 448 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

BATS:SYLD opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

