Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Citigroup began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

