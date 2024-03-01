MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.75.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $162.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.62. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,781,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,659,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 757.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 92,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,389,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

