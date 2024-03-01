MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $170.95 and last traded at $170.52, with a volume of 55158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.